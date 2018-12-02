FESTIVE FARMHOUSE

A Farmstead Holiday Celebration

Sunday December 2, 11 AM to 3 PM

Remember colored paper chains, stringing popcorn, and making homemade ornaments? Remember the smell of cloves in oranges or mulling spices? Come decorate the 1880s Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead, and make decorations similar to those of the San Pasqual Valley pioneers to take home with you! We will have farmhouse tours, materials for decorating, hot drinks and cookies. Listen to Christmas music and spend some time relaxing in our Victorian parlor. Any questions, please email dvidal@sdrp.org, or call (760) 432-8318 and please leave a message.

Suggested donation: $5 for individuals, under 12 years old free

Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead

12655 Sunset Dr., Escondido, CA 92025