Field Trip: Explore Baja's Costal Art Scene

Grab your passport and join MCASD for an expedition into Baja California’s coastal food, art, and wine scene. Begin the day with a spectacular scenic drive down the coast of Baja California as we drive to Ensenada to visit La Caja Galería’s newest location. We will continue the journey back to Rosarito to visit Hugo Crosthwaite’s studio before ending this adventure with a stop to Jean Van Borstet’s studio in Playas de Tijuana. This program is $130 for Members and $160 for non-members. The group will depart from MCASD Downtown.