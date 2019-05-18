Please join us in Solana Beach for the 40th Annual Fiesta del Sol Festival. This is a FREE event hosted by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Belly Up.

This Arts & Music festival is lined with a plethora of food and drink booths as well as plenty of vendors you can explore, while you get a chance to experience all kinds of live music and performances. For our 21+ attendees, there is a wine and a beer garden, as well as an exclusive VIP area. But Fiesta Del Sol is not only an adult community event- it's a family one too! The festival features our Kid's Zone, a special area just for kids that is filled with rides, games, and hands-on activities for the little ones!

Take this as a chance to explore a central part of San Diego and the city of Solana Beach, while you get to enjoy our amazing annual summer kick-off!