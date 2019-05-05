Grab your amigos and head over to historic Old Town to spice up your weekend at the FREE annual Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo!

Celebrating 36 years of fiery fun, Fiesta Old Town is sure to be MUY CALIENTE as it transforms the historic Old Town area into the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration on the West Coast. Taking place Friday, May 3rd, 2019 through Sunday, May 5th, 2019, this FREE weekend celebration attracts over 100,000 people over the course of three days with its bustling mercado, non-stop music and live entertainment, lucha libre wrestling, and a huge display of lowriders and other incredible autos!

Get ready to shake your maracas! Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo will feature live entertainment, with over 40 Latin bands and groups on the Café Coyote Stage, Mariachis and the Ballet Folklorico competition in the historic state park. Stroll through the iconic Lowrider Lane and be wowed by the unique paint jobs and car modifications that have become a Fiesta favorite. Don’t forget to grab your máscaras (masks) and head to the Lucha Libre Cantina Ring for Fiesta’s rowdiest entertainment that is too thrilling to miss! Whether you’re there to see the costumes or the suspenseful three count pins, you can cheer on your favorite luchadores all weekend, with wrestling matches scheduled throughout the night.

All that grappling leave you thirsty for some Baja-inspired beverages? Stop by the Lucha Cantina for an ice-cold cerveza, craft margaritas and traditional cocktails! Looking to challenge your spice tolerance? Check out the Cinco specials from participating restaurants at Old Town’s top Mexican eateries or treat your taste buds to one of the many vendors offering a wide selection of authentic cuisine, local grub, agua frescas, and so much more!

Between the music, feed your curiosity and love for history by exploring the museums, specialty shops and the lively streets of the bustling Mercado where you can purchase an array of merchandise: handmade leather pieces, beautiful jewelry and many more treasures. With free activities for the children, there will be no time for a siesta at this fun-filled fiesta! Proceeds benefit the Historic Old Town Community Foundation.

For additional information, please call 619.291.4903 or visit www.CincoDeMayoOldTown.com.