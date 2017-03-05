Figment Silent Auction Fundraiser

Figment San Diego is hosting its first fundraiser for the 2017 event at Frock You Vintage Clothing. Come join us and help us with our production costs for the year by attending the fundraiser and bidding on items in the silent auction.

Figment will have family fun games, face painting, a spin art station, djs and entertainment on site throughout the event. There will be food and beverages for sale as well. And a completely free opportunity for fun and frolic, to bring Figment to San Diego for its fifth year.

Donated silent auction items include: massage services, restaurant gift certificates, gift packages, and arts and crafts items. There is something for everyone at this event. You don't need to be present at close of the auction to be awarded your winning bid items.

Figment San Diego is entirely run and produced by volunteers. While our production costs are low, we still need to raise money to pay for those production costs. Read more about Figment San Diego by visiting our website: http://sandiego.figmentproject.org/.

Would you like to donate a silent auction item? Email sandiego@figmentproject.org.