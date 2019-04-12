FILM & FLOAT: Breakfast at Tiffany's
Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104
Dress in your very best LBD (little black dress) to channel Audrey Hepburn’s infamous character at our poolside screening of BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S, on Friday, April 12th from 6:30pm-9:30pm. Lounge like Holly Golightly while nibbling on fashionable $5 hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails that are sure to be the talk of the town! Socialite games, toasts and poolside glamour are all on the menu. Be sure to RSVP, DARLINGS.
