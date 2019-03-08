Film & Float: A League of Their Own

Batter up! Take me out to the Lafayette… and lounge poolside for A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN. Celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8th with ladies who like to play ball!

Calling all sports enthusiasts, movie lovers and empowered feministas to join us for a screening of this beloved classic, based on the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Hanks, directed by the late Penny Marshall.

We’ll have “spirited” games of our own, for those 21 and up, plus $5 ballpark snacks and drinks.

Bring your own uniform -- bathing suit + floaties -- to root for the home team!