FILM & FLOAT / Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104

May the Fourth be with you, Jedi Masters!

Bring your own lightsaber for a special Saturday night edition of FILM & FLOAT on May 4th for STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Storm the free poolside movie night decked out in your fanfare attire (cosplay welcomed) for $5 C-3POolside cocktails & bites from Hope 46. Poolside service starts at 7pm with screening after sunset, approx. 7:30pm. The Force will be strong at this FILM & FLOAT, so get to the Lafayette Hotel early.

Info

Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104
San Diego
619-296-2101
please enable javascript to view
