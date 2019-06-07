Film & Float / The Wizard of Oz

Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104

Follow us down El Cajon Boulevard for Film & Float’s outdoor screening of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Sip Ruby Red cocktails and taste Chef Ryan’s wicked appetizer specials, starting at 7:30pm, with THE WIZARD OF OZ screening after sunset. Got courage? Take part in poolside games for a chance to win prizes, inspired by the Emerald City!

Admission is free. RSVP for complimentary tickets!

Info

Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104 View Map
San Diego
619-296-2101
please enable javascript to view
