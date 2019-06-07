Film & Float / The Wizard of Oz

Follow us down El Cajon Boulevard for Film & Float’s outdoor screening of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Sip Ruby Red cocktails and taste Chef Ryan’s wicked appetizer specials, starting at 7:30pm, with THE WIZARD OF OZ screening after sunset. Got courage? Take part in poolside games for a chance to win prizes, inspired by the Emerald City!

Admission is free. RSVP for complimentary tickets!