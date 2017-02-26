Film Geeks SD: Assault on Precinct 13
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Film Geeks SD's celebration of John Carpenter continues in February with his 1976 classic, Assault on Precinct 13.
"When the LAPD kills several members of the South Central gang Street Thunder, the remaining members avenge themselves by way of a bloody war waged against cops and citizens alike."
Join Beth Accomando and Miguel Rodriguez as we pay tribute to one of America's great directors.
Info
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104 View Map