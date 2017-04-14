Film Geeks SD: Drunken Angel
Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Film Geeks SD's "Famous Firsts" series continues in April with a special screening of "Drunken Angel", the directorial debut of the legendary Akira Kurosawa.
Starring future Kurosawa regulars Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura, an alcoholic doctor builds a shaky friendship with a dying gangster in this 1948 film noir classic.
