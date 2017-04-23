Film Geeks SD: The Fog (1980)

Enjoy a screening of the 1980 horror classic, "The Fog" as Film Geeks SD continue their year long celebration of John Carpenter.

"Strange things begin to occur, as a tiny California coastal town prepares to commemorate its centenary. As a mysterious iridescent fog descends upon the village, more and more people start to die."

Join Beth Accomando and Miguel Rodriguez at the Digital Gym Cinema as we pay tribute to one of America's great directors.