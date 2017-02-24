Film Geeks SD: The Learning Tree/Shaft

Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Join Film Geeks SD at MOPA for a double feature screening of "The Learning Tree" (1969) and "Shaft" (1971), Gordon Parks' directorial debut and his first foray into Blaxploitation Cinema respectively.

Beth Accomando and Miguel Rodriguez present "Famous Firsts", a year long series showcasing some of history's greatest cinematic firsts!

619-238-7559

