Film Geeks SD: The Learning Tree/Shaft
Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Join Film Geeks SD at MOPA for a double feature screening of "The Learning Tree" (1969) and "Shaft" (1971), Gordon Parks' directorial debut and his first foray into Blaxploitation Cinema respectively.
Beth Accomando and Miguel Rodriguez present "Famous Firsts", a year long series showcasing some of history's greatest cinematic firsts!
Balboa Park