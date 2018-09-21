Film night at the Ocean Beach Green Center.
Ocean Beach Green Center 4843 B Voltaire Street, San Diego, California 92107
In honor of International Peace Day the Peace Resource Center and Ocean Beach Green Center are proud to present an introduction to the film series of "Women, War & Peace". With depth and complexity, the series spotlights the stories of women in conflict zones from Bosnia to Afghanistan and Colombia to Liberia, placing women at the center of an urgent dialog about conflict and security, and re-framing our understanding of modern warfare.Social gathering with refreshments prior to film.. Free
