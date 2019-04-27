Film Premiere & Benefit

Family friendly event

100 General Admission Tickets (first come first serve seating)

100 VIP Admission Tickets (reserved seating)

50 EIP Admission Tickets (reserved seating and Exlcusive after-part networking. 21+ only) 9:00pm-11:30pm

Join host nonprofit A FACE OF CHANGE (AFOC) April 27th in the launch of their cause-based film program. April 27th will be marking their first collaborative effort with another nonprofit. AFOC will be joined by featured guest nonprofit Cammies & Canines (CAC) to help them WIN the war against veteran ptsd and homelessness with the release of AFOCs short film the “ENTRENCHED PROLOGUE.” This is a film to help fund the sequel, “ENTRENCHED”, the short film then acts as a campaign for PTSD & Homesless Veterans.

We are so excited to have you out for this momentous occasion. We can’t wait to educate you on what both organizations have going on individually, collaboratively and about the development of our future.

Come join us and help us “Pioneer Change.”

Don’t just buy a ticket! Please donate too! Let’s make this film a grand slam! And give a huge swift boot to veteran PTSD and HOMELESSNESS... we are only starting there!

PARKING: There is limited parking in the surrounding areas. We recommend UBER/LYFT for this event. Street parking or ACE Paid Parking are nearby.

DRESS CODE: Dress to impress. This is a Red Carpet event.

EVENT DETAILS (program subject to minor changes):

5:00pm - 5:45pm

Red/Green Carpet media/Paparazzi Experience

5:45pm - 6:45pm

Networking

6:45pm - 7:00pm

Welcome and introduction.

Launch Donation table/raffle/Pilot Program name pole voting.

7:00pm - 7:30pm

AFOC - History and future of.

CAC - History and future of.

Explanation of the AFOC & CAC collaboration.

7:30pm - 8:15pm

ENTRENCHED PROLOGUE short-film premiere.

Q&A with cast and crew and well as future plans for the ENTRENCHED saga.

8:15 - 8:30pm

Pilot Program name announcement

Raffle

Silent Auction, film memorabilia, art from World Renown Fine Artist Jerry Venditti

8:30pm - 9:00pm

Networking

9:00pm

Thank you’s to team, guest, vendor, sponsors, special thanks and end.

•8:00pm - 12:00am

“EIP” Ticket holders ONLY, you may upgrade your ticket at the event. Our Exclusive, 50 people Max, Rooftop EIP After party is Located on the Rooftop Lounge of IDEA1.

At 8pm, you may be ushered to the rooftop by security where an exclusive opportunity to meet the cast, along with our Silent auction and COCKTAIL HOUR, sponsored by 10 Barrel Brewing.

HELP THE COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS OF TWO NONPROFITS TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE FILM “ENTRENCHED”, AFOC’s FIRST CAUSE-BASED FILM THAT IS A PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO HELP CAMMIES & CANINES!

Click here to visit 👉Cammies And Canines - “Saving two lives at once.”

Click here to visit 👉A Face Of Change - “Pioneering Change.”

Click here for trailer w/o Director & Writer intro👉 ‘ENTRENCHED Prologue’

Click here for trailer with Director & Writer intro👉"ENTRENCHED Prologue"

Sponsors:

