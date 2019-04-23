Film Screening - The Mask You Live In

Documentary film The Mask You Live In will be screened at You Belong Here, 3619 El Cajon Blvd. 92104. A 2015 Sundance Film Festival Premiere, The Mask You Live In is written, directed, and produced by Jennifer Siebel Newsom and follows boys and young men as they struggle to stay true to themselves while negotiating America’s narrow definition of masculinity. The evening is hosted by The Roc Shop, Raygun Creative, and You Belong Here. Following the screening, there will be a panel and discussion. Tickets are $15 online and available through Eventbrite or $20 at the door.

View trailer at www.themaskyoulivein.org