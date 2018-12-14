Film Screening: Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

For over thirty years, Fred Rogers, an unassuming minister, puppeteer, writer, and producer was beamed daily into homes across America in his beloved television program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

This film takes an intimate look at Fred Rogers, a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination. There hadn’t been anything like Mister Rogers on television before and there hasn’t been since.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018), PG-13 - 1Hr. 35 Min.