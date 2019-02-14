Film Screening of An Opera of the World and Lecture by Professor Manthia Diawara, Cinema Studies, New York University

UCSD Social Sciences Building, Room 101 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, California 92093

Malian filmmaker Manthia Diawara reflects upon the perils of south-north migration and the hopes and dreams of refugees fleeing from Africa to Europe. Film: 70 minutes, preceded by a lecture. Refreshments. Sponsored by the UC San Diego African and African-American Studies Research Center.

UCSD Social Sciences Building, Room 101 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
Film, Talks & Discussions
La Jolla
858-822-0265
