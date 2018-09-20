Film Screening: Song 'e Napule - Song of Napoli

Every third Thursday of the month, the San Diego Italian Film Festival (SDIFF) screens the best of Italian cinema at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. On September 20th, SDIFF will screen the film "Song 'e Napule" - "Song of Napoli" (2013).

Film synopsis: Organized crime remains a blight in Napoli, particularly in the form of a Camorrista (Mafioso from Napoli) named Ciro Serracane – a notorious mob hitman who has never been successfully identified. Enter Paco, a regular police officer and a talented pianist with a music degree. Forced by Detective Cammarota to go undercover, he performs with the popular local band Lollo Love in a effort to identify Serracane at a mob wedding. Things don’t go as planned in this unique Italian gangster comedy!

Tickets: $12 general admission, $8 members, students and active military