Filmmersion: a two-day filmmaking workshop presented by San Diego Filipino Cinema in partnership with New Americans Museum

Workshop Date/Time: March 9 & 10 |10am to 3pm

Project Consultation Day (included in the fees): March 16 | 10am to 3pm

Venue: New Americans Museum, Resource Learning Center, 2nd Floor

2825 Dewey Road, Suite 203

San Diego, CA 92106

Ticket Pricing:

Regular Fee: $30*

Student Fee: $20**

*Fees cover both days of workshop plus one day of film project consultation.

**Please present a current and valid student ID at the venue upon check in. No student ID, no entry. Tickets are non-refundable, so please make sure to bring your student ID with you.

Learn the basics of professional filmmaking and create a two-minute film out of the workshop using whatever camera you have! Or simply awaken your love for storytelling and get inspired to make your own short film.

At SDFC's Filmmersion, you will learn:

1. Exploration of story concepts and ideas

2. Breakdown and development of your story concepts into the medium of film

3. Writing for film

4. Elements of pre-production and their importance

5. Production: cinematic filming techniques, basic lighting, sound recording, working with actors, etc.

6. Developing your narrative and your directing style

7. Elements of post production: editing, music, sound design and mixing, mastering the film, etc.

Bonus:

Professionalism at work: what it takes to become a film industry professional

Selected films from the workshop will be shown at the launch of SDFC's Perspective Series film screening event at The Lot, Liberty Station on March 27th. We will select and showcase two films that touch on social justice issues.

The workshop is open to:

1. Anyone with a working digital camera. If none, a cell phone will do.

2. Anyone who can edit the footage they've shot for their two-minute short (you could also ask a friend to edit your film for you).

3. No filming experience necessary, but an inspired curiosity about the art form and its process.

--

About the workshop instructor: Benito Bautista is a film director, writer, and producer known for his feature documentary films The Gift of Barong and Harana: the Search for the Lost Art of Serenade, and his crime feature fiction film BOUNDARY. The Gift of Barong has been acquired by Stanford University to be part of their Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education. Harana won three Audience Awards in 2013 from Hawaii International Film Festival, CAAMFEST in San Francisco, and Pacific Arts Movement's Spring Showcase in San Diego. Harana has also been shown on PBS nationwide in 2015. BOUNDARY won the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) Best Film award at the 2011 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival in Manila and the Grand Jury award for Best Narrative at the 2012 Guam International Film Festival. Benito recently finished his short film shot in Tokyo called The Interpreter and is currently under production for his latest feature documentary film The Road to Sydney. He is also currently co-producing a feature documentary film in Manila entitled A is for Agustin.

--

FAQ

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

18 years old and above are welcome to register.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

There are lots of parking within the Liberty Station.

What can I bring into the workshop?

Your camera, pen and paper or laptop for note-taking, and your story ideas/concepts you want to develop for the two-minute short. Your enthusiasm :)

What's the refund policy?

Registration fees are non-refundable.