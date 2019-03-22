Films al Fresco
VIEW GREAT FILMS ALONGSIDE GREAT COMPANY!
Join us for our outdoor screenings of classic and international cinema on our 30-foot screen!
Dates: Films screen on one Friday each month
Location: Amici Park, Little Italy
Seating: Choose from general seating or luxury, zero-gravity recliner seating
Concessions: Indulge in wine, beer, coffee, snacks (and FREE popcorn)–available at our concessions station
Amici Park Corner of Date & State streets, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
