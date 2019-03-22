Films al Fresco

to Google Calendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00

Amici Park Corner of Date & State streets, San Diego, California 92101

VIEW GREAT FILMS ALONGSIDE GREAT COMPANY!

Join us for our outdoor screenings of classic and international cinema on our 30-foot screen!

Dates: Films screen on one Friday each month

Location: Amici Park, Little Italy

Seating: Choose from general seating or luxury, zero-gravity recliner seating

Concessions: Indulge in wine, beer, coffee, snacks (and FREE popcorn)–available at our concessions station

Info

Amici Park Corner of Date & State streets, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Little Italy
888-862-4825
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Films al Fresco - 2019-03-22 19:00:00