Financial Wellness: Avoiding Identity Theft & Marketplace Scams

Learn methods for remaining protected against identity theft and other marketplace scams at this free Financial Wellness seminar. Recognize scams and financial threats while preserving personal and financial safety with these tips.

Join your Better Business Bureau for this Financial Wellness seminar to enhance your financial literacy with information that will strengthen your ability to navigate an often complex marketplace. BBB's Financial Wellness Wednesdays is focused on serving a greater number of residents in San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties through various financial literacy programs. Consumers are faced with marketplace challenges on a regular basis, and successfully navigating these obstacles is imperative for preserving personal and financial safety.

Financial Wellness Wednesdays are an opportunity to enhance consumer financial literacy through seminars covering a variety of financial oriented subjects. Topics covered include consumer awareness, auto buying, scams, identity theft prevention, credit cards, smart saving, and budgeting. It is the mission of the BBB Foundation to protect, inform, and distribute both funds and resources that better the development and welfare of various communities within our service area.

