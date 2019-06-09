You have a brilliant story, experience or expertise to share. You might have even written something already. But now what? In this class we will discuss a specific piece or story idea you have and talk about whether it lends itself better to being pitched as an article, a series, a book, or a blog post. Please bring a printed copy of your draft or a brief synopsis of your idea to workshop in class. We will also have a short discussion on pitching.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-06-09-finding-a-home-for-your-nonfiction-story-with-felicia-campbell/