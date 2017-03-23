A Fine Wine and Exotic Chocolate Experience

San Diego winemaker Keith Rolle meets San Diego chocolatier David Bacco for an evening of fine wines and exotic chocolates. Your pairing includes six wines with six different chocolates from around the world. Keith will discuss the wine making process and what makes this particular style of wine so popular. You’ll learn by tasting.

The grapes are sourced from Washington state and from the Sierra Foothills in Amador County California. David will explain how chocolate is made and demonstrate the nuances each of his sources bring to the finished product. Again, you’ll learn by tasting. His cacao is sourced from Venezuela, Madagascar, Dominican Republic, Hawaii, Peru, Tanzania, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Ghana.

This is a sensory experience. Please refrain from using cologne, perfume, or scented hand creams.