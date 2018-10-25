Fire Up the B's
Fireside by the Patio 2855 Perry Rd. Building 8, San Diego, California 92106
Fireside by The Patio is the place to be every Thursday!
Join is for Booze, Bands, Brats, Beers and Brisket!
Stop by every Thursday starting October 25 from 5 pm to 9 pm for food and drink specials with live entertainment on the West Patio / Connex Bar.
Be there!
Free admission. A la carte menu items including brisket, burgers or bratwurst: $12
Info
Fireside by the Patio 2855 Perry Rd. Building 8, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Point Loma