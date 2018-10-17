Fireside Backyard Luau
Fireside by the Patio 2855 Perry Rd. Building 8, San Diego, California 92106
Say Aloha to a Hawaiian Feast at Fireside! Join Fireside and Cutwater Spirits for a Hawaiian Backyard Luau on October 17th.
Grab your friends and soak up the island vibes with a night full of delicious food stations, tiki drinks, and fun entertainment from Pride of Polynesia. The luau starts at 6 pm with a complimentary welcoming cocktail and is $52 + tax & tip (Keiki - $20).
Info
Point Loma