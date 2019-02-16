First Annual Love Cures Event Benefiting Cure Duchenne

Two San Diego based moms, Seda Filenko and Elena Etienne, recently met by chance and immediately connected through the love and dedication to find a cure for a rare disease both of their sons have, called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. They are teaming up to host the first annual “Love Cures” event to raise money for CureDuchenne, a national nonprofit recognized as the global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of children with Duchenne.

Love Cures is an event with food, an open bar, raffles, games and live music from Turkish singer and songwriter, Noyan Karakas. The goal of this event is to raise funds to help find a cure for Duchenne, the most common and fatal form of muscular dystrophy.