San Diego Musical Theatre presents FIRST DATE: A romantic musical comedy

You go on a blind date organized by your sister’s husband or a work colleague, and you meet a complete stranger in a busy, inner-city café; What could possibly go wrong – apart from everything? Opposites attract in this uproarious romantic musical comedy about the chances we take to find love. When blind date newbie Aaron meets serial dater Casey, a first date turns into a hilarious high stakes dinner. In an unexpected twist, Aaron and Casey’s inner critics’ transform restaurant patrons into scheming exes, overbearing parents, and supportive best friends who sing and dance them through their date. Will Aaron and Casey be able to turn this disastrous date around before the check arrives?

Performance Schedule:

Thursdays at 7:30pm

Fridays at 8PM

Saturdays at 4PM and 8PM

Sundays at 2PM

Location: Horton Grand Theatre, 444 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Discounts are available for seniors, students, Under 30, and groups.

Tickets and info at www.sdmt.org.