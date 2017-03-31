First Date
Horton Grand Theatre 444 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
San Diego Musical Theatre presents FIRST DATE: A romantic musical comedy
You go on a blind date organized by your sister’s husband or a work colleague, and you meet a complete stranger in a busy, inner-city café; What could possibly go wrong – apart from everything? Opposites attract in this uproarious romantic musical comedy about the chances we take to find love. When blind date newbie Aaron meets serial dater Casey, a first date turns into a hilarious high stakes dinner. In an unexpected twist, Aaron and Casey’s inner critics’ transform restaurant patrons into scheming exes, overbearing parents, and supportive best friends who sing and dance them through their date. Will Aaron and Casey be able to turn this disastrous date around before the check arrives?
Performance Schedule:
Thursdays at 7:30pm
Fridays at 8PM
Saturdays at 4PM and 8PM
Sundays at 2PM
Discounts are available for seniors, students, Under 30, and groups.
Tickets and info at www.sdmt.org.
Info
