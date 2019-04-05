First Friday Art Walk: Music and Dance at the Museum

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054

Come see the exhibitions and enjoy a contemporary theatrical dance company, followed by “Americeltic” live music. The galleries will be open and LITVAKdance will liven up the terrace and lobby with excerpts of three different dances from 5:00–8:00pm. Gregory Page’s genre-bending sound will fill the museum from 8:00–10:00pm. A limited number of reserved tables of four are available. For details, visit www.oma-online.org/music.

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map
7604353721
