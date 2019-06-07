FIRST FRIDAY ARTS DISTRICT (((amplified)))

San Diego’s biggest monthly art walk is (((amplified))) with a free concert, craft beer garden, and pop-up market. Enjoy dance performances, make art, see new art exhibitions, shop, dine and so much more at historic Liberty Station!

June’s FIRST FRIDAY (((amplified))) concert headlines New Reveille, hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: August 2018.” This four-piece Americana band has been described as “twangy, truck-driving music that runs on classical gas.” Opening for New Reveille is Nena Anderson. Nena’s blues-tinged Americana music and velvet voice is soulful and intimate. San Diego’s best kept secret, Nena has earned 20 San Diego Music Award nominations (and a win) in the categories of Americana, Acoustic, Jazz, Tribute Band and New Artist.

For the complete list of the night’s activities visit https://ntcfoundation.org/first-friday/