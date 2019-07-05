First Friday Arts District
ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station 2640 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, California 92106
San Diego’s biggest monthly free art walk on the First Friday of every month. Meet working artists, make art, see new exhibitions, enjoy dance, theatre and music performances, discover public art and more! Wander and explore the 28 acre campus with galleries, museums, artist studios, distinctive shops and dining at historic Liberty Station.
For the complete list of the night’s activities visit https://ntcfoundation.org/first-friday/
Info
ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station 2640 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art , Performance
Point Loma