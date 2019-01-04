First Friday Beer Train Trolley Tour with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours
Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110
Get the weekend started with about 16 tastes of local craft brews! Explore San Diego’s craft beer scene and rich history with an industry professional on this guided hop-on, hop-off Beer Train Trolley Tour.
More info: https://sandiegobeerwinespiritstours.com/tours/train-tours/san-diego-beer-train-trolley-tour/
Info
Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
San Diego