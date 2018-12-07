First Friday Night Market: December 7, 2018
Anthem Vegan 2611 El Cajon Blvd , San Diego, California 92104
Join us for a free, monthly vegan market at Anthem North Park on El Cajon Boulevard! We’ll be featuring vegan food/drink vendors, local vegan-friendly beer in a 21+ beer garden, and music! There will be free giveaways for attendees, as well as a toy and food drive for our fellow humans and animal companions.
Sorry, no pets allowed (service animals always welcome).
ADDRESS: Anthem North Park parking lot, 2611 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, 92104
COST: Free! Open to all ages. Beer garden is 21+ only.
VENDORS:
FOOD:
El Veganito (Vista, CA)
Harmless Eats (San Marcos, CA)
Veg’n Out (San Diego, CA)
Tocaya Organica (San Diego, CA)
Flavors of East Africa (San Diego, CA)
SWEETS:
Maya’s Cookies (Poway, CA)
Get Fluffed Up Fairy Floss (San Diego, CA)
DRINKS:
M Kombucha (Carlsbad, CA)
Thorn Brewing Co (San Diego, CA)
GOODS:
Sam’s Organics (San Diego, CA)
Brianna Baer Art (San Diego, CA)
MUSIC by Burger Bangers by Plant Power Fast Food!
FOOD AND TOY DRIVES
We are also hosting a vegan food and toy drive during the December FFNM. Please bring new, unwrapped items to support the following beneficiaries:
Food: TBA
Children’s toys: TBA
Dog toys and food: Frosted Faces Foundation
Cat toys and food: TBA
Rabbit toys and food: San Diego House Rabbit Society
Small animal toys and food: Wee Companions