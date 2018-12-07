First Friday Night Market: December 7, 2018

Join us for a free, monthly vegan market at Anthem North Park on El Cajon Boulevard! We’ll be featuring vegan food/drink vendors, local vegan-friendly beer in a 21+ beer garden, and music! There will be free giveaways for attendees, as well as a toy and food drive for our fellow humans and animal companions.

Sorry, no pets allowed (service animals always welcome).

ADDRESS: Anthem North Park parking lot, 2611 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, 92104

COST: Free! Open to all ages. Beer garden is 21+ only.

VENDORS:

FOOD:

El Veganito (Vista, CA)

Harmless Eats (San Marcos, CA)

Veg’n Out (San Diego, CA)

Tocaya Organica (San Diego, CA)

Flavors of East Africa (San Diego, CA)

SWEETS:

Maya’s Cookies (Poway, CA)

Get Fluffed Up Fairy Floss (San Diego, CA)

DRINKS:

M Kombucha (Carlsbad, CA)

Thorn Brewing Co (San Diego, CA)

GOODS:

Sam’s Organics (San Diego, CA)

Brianna Baer Art (San Diego, CA)

MUSIC by Burger Bangers by Plant Power Fast Food!

FOOD AND TOY DRIVES

We are also hosting a vegan food and toy drive during the December FFNM. Please bring new, unwrapped items to support the following beneficiaries:

Food: TBA

Children’s toys: TBA

Dog toys and food: Frosted Faces Foundation

Cat toys and food: TBA

Rabbit toys and food: San Diego House Rabbit Society

Small animal toys and food: Wee Companions