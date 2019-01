First Friday Night Market: FEBRUARY 1, 2019

Join us for a free, monthly vegan market at Anthem North Park on El Cajon Boulevard! We’ll be featuring vegan food/drink vendors, local vegan-friendly beer in a 21+ beer garden, and music!

WHEN: Every first Friday of the month

TIME: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS: Anthem North Park parking lot, 2611 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, 92104

COST: Free! Open to all ages. Beer garden is 21+ only.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Vegan in San Diego, Anthem North Park and El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association

FOOD:

El Veganito (Vista, CA), Jai Fusion (San Diego, CA), Eat Your Heart Out (San Diego, CA), Sabor Piri-Piri (San Diego, CA), Gogi Blvd (San Diego, CA), Enjoying Earth (Irvine, CA)

SWEETS:

Enjoying Earth (Irvine, CA), Swoonful Cotton Candy (San Diego, CA)

DRINKS:

Domaine Santé (San Diego, CA), Thorn Brewing Co (San Diego, CA), Boochcraft (San Diego, CA)

GOODS:

Farm Animal Refuge (Campo, CA), Wipala Healthy snacks from Everglobe Corporation

Street Blooms (San Diego, CA)

MUSIC by the awesome DJPJ!

Sorry, no pets allowed per state law (service animals always welcome).