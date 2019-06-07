First Friday Night Market: June 7, 2019
The Village by Natural Delights 2611 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104
Join us for a FREE, monthly vegan market at the soon-to-be The Village by Natural Delights parking lot at 2611 El Cajon Blvd in San Diego! Every first Friday of the month from 6pm – 10pm we’ll be celebrating the vegan lifestyle with all-vegan eats, sweets, drinks, goods, and music!
