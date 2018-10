First Friday Night Market: November 2, 2018

Join us for a free, monthly vegan market at Anthem North Park on El Cajon Boulevard! We’ll be featuring vegan food/drink vendors, local vegan-friendly beer in a 21+ beer garden, and music! Sorry, no pets allowed (service animals always welcome).

WHEN: Every first Friday of the month

TIME: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS: Anthem North Park parking lot, 2611 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, 92104

COST: Free! Open to all ages. Beer garden is 21+ only.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Vegan in San Diego, Anthem North Park, and The El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association

VENDORS:

FOOD: El Veganito (Vista, CA), Vegan Tamale Co (Fontana, CA), Buddha Bowls (San Diego, CA), I Eat My Greens (Encinitas, CA), Sabor Piri- Piri (San Diego, CA)

SWEETS: Flora Bakeshop (San Diego, CA), Sweet and Soulful Chef (San Diego, CA)

DRINKS: Local Roots Kombucha (Carlsbad, CA), and more TBA!

GOODS: Moyo’s Wood Arte (San Diego, CA), Beanja (San Diego, CA)

MUSIC by The Goldettes!