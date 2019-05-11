First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani

to Google Calendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00 iCalendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106

Most writers have a story that needs to be told. What prevents us from creating a book is the fear of unknown. “I have never done that before!” Looking back, you’ll be surprised at how some of your greatest accomplishments came with no previous experience: marriage, parenthood, work!

Learn from a writer who has “been there and done that” how to find your unique voice and proceed with confidence. Participants are encouraged to bring samples of their work for group discussions.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-11-first-novel-phobia-with-zoe-gharemani/

Info

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art , Workshops
Point Loma
619-696-0363
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00 iCalendar - First Novel Phobia with Zoe Gharemani - 2019-05-11 09:30:00