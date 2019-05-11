Most writers have a story that needs to be told. What prevents us from creating a book is the fear of unknown. “I have never done that before!” Looking back, you’ll be surprised at how some of your greatest accomplishments came with no previous experience: marriage, parenthood, work!

Learn from a writer who has “been there and done that” how to find your unique voice and proceed with confidence. Participants are encouraged to bring samples of their work for group discussions.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-11-first-novel-phobia-with-zoe-gharemani/