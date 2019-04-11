First Port, First City

A San Diego 250 commemorative event inspired by the arrival of the Spanish sailing ship, San Antonio, into San Diego Bay 250 years ago to the day. The event brings together the Kumeyaay Nation, public officials, the Maritime Museum and honored guests to share in marking the day that San Diego began. The Maritime Museum’s San Salvador ship will serve as an impressive backdrop to the beautiful gazebo location in Embarcadero Marina Park North. Short presentations and cultural exchange activities will begin at noon, lasting approximately 30 minutes. Educational information panels, light snacks, refreshments and seating will be provided in a covered area adjacent to the gazebo. This event is free to the public.