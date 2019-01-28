First Taste: with Brooklyn Brewery Brewmaster Garrett Oliver and Founder Steve Hindy
Blind Lady Ale House 3416 Adams Ave., San Diego, California 92116
Let's have a beer, California! Join Brooklyn Brewery Brewmaster Garrett Oliver and Founder, Steve Cindy for a "First Taste" of their award-winning brews from the east coast. Featured beers will include: Defender IPA, Brooklyn Lager, Bel Air Sour, Stonewall Inn IPA, Sorachi Ace and Black Chocolate Stout.
Blind Lady Ale House 3416 Adams Ave., San Diego, California 92116
