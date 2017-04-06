First Thursday Anniversary Party

Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104

Join San Diego Made at the Lafayette Hotel in North Park from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for the one-year anniversary party of their monthly First Thursday event! Live music by Whimsy, over 30 local makers, calligraphy workshop, happy hour all night, free photo booth, free giveaways and more! Screen printed tote bag for first 15 people.

Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104 View Map

North Park

