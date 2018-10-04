First Thursday at The Lafayette

San Diego Made is hosting its Monthly First Thursday Event at the Lafayette Hotel from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with music, makers, and libations.

The event will include creative workshops, a free coloring station, a free Tote Bag for first 5 people to arrive, live music, a free photo booth, outdoor courtyard games, a free raffle, drink specials all night, and a San Diego Made pop-up shop with more than 20 local makers.

More info at sandiegomade.org.

The Lafayette Swim Club & Bungalows 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, California 92104
North Park, University Heights
