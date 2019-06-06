First Thursday at North Park Beer Company
North Park Beer Company 3038 University, San Diego, California 92104
First Thursday is BACK at a new location -- North Park Beer Co.!
Support your community by shopping local at our signature monthly pop-up event.
We'll have 12+ talented local makers set up in the beer hall of NPBC on Thursday, June 6 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
This FREE and all ages event will feature:
- A San Diego Made Pop-up Shop with 12+ Awesome, Local Makers
- Free Tote Bag with Purchase of 3 items or $40 total
- Food by Mastiff Sausage Company
- Free San Diego Made Photo booth!
- Free Raffle for Awesome San Diego Made + North Park Beer Co. Swag
- Extended happy hour pricing on beer - $2 off full pours of NPBC until 7:30 p.m.
We can't wait to see you there!