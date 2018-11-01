First Thursday Pop-Up Shop!

Support Local Makers this holiday season by shipping local! 15+ local makers will be set up in the beautiful Conservatory at the Lafayette Hotel on Thursday, November 1st from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

FREE and all ages, featuring:

-A San Diego Made Pop-up Shop with 15+ Awesome, Local Makers

- Free Tote Bag for first 5 people to arrive

-Live Music

- Free Coloring Station for Kids and Adults

- Free San Diego Made Photobooth0

- Free Raffle for an Awesome San Diego Made Swag Bag

- $5 Specialty Cocktail