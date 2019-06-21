The Fish Market Raises Funds to Support the Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego/Imperial Chapter

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and The Fish Market Restaurants are joining forces with the Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego/Imperial Chapter for “The Longest Day” fundraiser to raise awareness about brain health. The longest day of the year is June 21st – the summer solstice. It is also a day to honor those with dementia and their caregivers, who have the longest day, every day.

Eating a balanced diet that is high in vegetables, fruit and fish may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. To help raise awareness, from June 21-23, The Fish Market restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds of every dish at the Downtown San Diego and Del Mar will be donated to the San Diego/Imperial Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. In the United States someone develops Alzheimer’s every 65 seconds. Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in California. The partnership of this week-long offering is to help raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the downtown Fish Market in San Diego. For well over 30-years the Fish Market restaurants in both Southern and Northern California have been raising funds for a variety of charitable organizations and the community. The participating Fish Market restaurants include the San Diego (downtown) and Del Mar locations. For more information, please visit www.thefishmarket.com.