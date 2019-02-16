Five Big Rules for Plot with Wesley Fulkerson
The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106
Coming up with ideas for a new world or new characters isn’t often too intimidating, but when faced with creating an entire plot, a lot of writers freeze up. That’s because most people aren’t aware of the Five Big Rules that will direct your efforts and help you come up with consistently good stories. Come to the class with an idea; leave with an outline. There’s no better way to kickstart your writing project than to take this class.
Info
The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Ocean Beach, San Diego