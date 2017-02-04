Fix Frustrations at Work - Book Launch & Author Talk

Q&A session with "Fix Frustrations at Work" author Kent C. Porter about any frustrations you have at work, followed by mini coaching sessions on how to deliver a touch message, how to better cope with being overwhelmed, and how you can be accepted, liked, and perhaps promoted at work.

"Fix Frustrations at Work" contains 32 short real life business stories based on 10,000 hours of interviews with over 500 people from 40 companies such as Disney, Honda, and Qualcomm.