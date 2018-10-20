Flagship's Extreme Sailing Spectator Cruise

The Extreme Sailing Series™ is returning to San Diego. The best place to watch on October 20 and 21 is from the deck of a Flagship cruise. Join us October 20 and 21, 2018, and enjoy the race in comfort. You'll get a breathtaking view of all the speed, intensity and adrenaline-packed action. It's as close as you can get to the sailing route.

The race features world-champion caliber international sailing teams with racers from the Olympics and America's Cup. This is the last stop before wrapping up the ultimate Stadium Racing Championship's global tour in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Your experience includes

- Crowd-free viewing of the race

- Professional narration

- Spacious and climate-controlled indoor/outdoor seating areas

- Unobstructed photo opportunities

- Free WiFi onboard

- Snacks, San Diego beer selections, wine and cocktails for purchase