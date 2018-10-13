Flamenco Arana "Tierra, Mar y Aire"

Tierra, Mar y Aire: Flamenco Arana, led by the charismatic voice of Juan de Dios, takes you on an exploration of the elemental influences of world culture on Spain’s most revered dance form. From the Romani tribes trekking through Asia, to North African peoples crossing the Mediterranean Sea, the sounds and styles of other cultures influenced Flamenco in profound and lasting ways, inflecting the “aire”, the air or flavor of Flamenco today. Join us on this journey, through the stirring dances of the cante jondo (“deep song”), to the melodies that Spanish sailors brought home from the New World, amplified through the artform of Flamenco.