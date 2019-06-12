Flamenco in the Garden

Carruth Cellars Wine Garden 2215 2215 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, California 92101

The flamenco spirit enters Carruth Cellars' intimate garden setting at their location in Little Italy on June 12th, 7:00pm-9:00pm, the second show part of their 2019 Flamenco in the Garden series. For a night of singing, dancing and hand-clapping (or Palmas—an art form in itself), purchase tickets for $15 in advance here, or $20 at the door.

Carruth Cellars Wine Garden 2215 2215 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, California 92101
