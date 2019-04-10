Flamenco in the Garden
Carruth Cellars Wine Garden 2215 2215 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, California 92101
Back by Popular demand DanzArtsSD - La Esencia Flamenca Dance Co. presents the first Flamenco Under the Stars performance of 2019. Join us again for another magical evening at a beautiful outdoor Venue, Carruth Cellars Wine Garden. Live Guitar, Singing and La Esencia Flamenca Dancers- under artistic direction Patricia Casey.
